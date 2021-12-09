Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines chosen as North Asia’s best airline for 9th year running

EVA Air also selected as APEX Five-Star Global Airline, wins for best cabin service

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 17:43
Taiwan's CAL and EVA Air both won international awards. 

Taiwan's CAL and EVA Air both won international awards.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) was selected as best airline in North Asia by Global Traveler magazine for the ninth year in a row, reports said Thursday (Dec. 9).

In addition, Taiwan’s main carrier and CAL competitor EVA Air won the accolade of “Five-Star Global Airline” from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), CNA reported. EVA also won the best cabin service award.

The Global Traveler award was the result of a vote by mainly international business travelers, CAL said. The airline added that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had added new aircraft and improved its service while respecting social distancing measures to keep passengers safe.

Its APEX award was the result of customers evaluating seat comfort, food and beverages, cabin service, entertainment and Wi-Fi, according to CAL. A total of 22 airlines featured in the five-star category, with CAL included in the list for the fifth consecutive year.
