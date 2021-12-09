Alexa
Kaohsiung mayor calls for young talents in Taipei to return home

Expansion of Entegris manufacturing plant expected to create job opportunities

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 17:32
Chen Chi-mai speaks to reporters.

Chen Chi-mai speaks to reporters. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said Thursday (Dec. 9) that he hoped talented young southerners would follow Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and head back home to find new job opportunities in the city.

Speaking outside Cianjhen Senior High School MRT station, Chen quoted the saying, first “swallow” to “fly south.” He added the broader semiconductor manufacturing industry is following in TSMC’s footsteps.

He said this was evidenced by news on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that U.S. company Entegris will expand its investment project in Taiwan, according to a CNA report. The company will increase its original sum of NT$6 billion (US$216.64 million) to about NT$14 billion over the next three years.

This injection of money will roughly double the size of Southern Taiwan Science Park. Once completed, it will be Entegris' largest facility worldwide.

Chen said these new developments will spur growth and bring more job opportunities for the next generation of locals in Kaohsiung. He said the initiation of National Cheng Kung University’s new School of Smart Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing will be a great base for training going forward.

"No matter whether you want the land or the talent, I believe the south has it all,” he said.
Updated : 2021-12-09 18:58 GMT+08:00

