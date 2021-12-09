TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers can now explore the capital of Taiwan by hopping on a double-decker bus that runs across downtown Taipei while relishing meals prepared by a luxury hotel.

In collaboration with Regent Taipei, a five-star hotel in Zhongshan District, the Department of Information and Tourism is bringing fine dining services to the city’s bus sightseeing experience with the launch of the “Taipei Restaurant Bus.”

There is afternoon tea, and two dinner sessions to choose from. Delicacies include stewed beef, mushroom soup, desserts such as French macaroon and canele, Taiwanese-style egg pancakes made in the shape of the “North Gate,” and other historical specialties of the city.

Unlike the city’s traditional red double-deckers, the bus has a black design with fortified glass windows that can block ultraviolet light by 99%. Acrylic racks on the tables prevent glasses from moving during rides.

While passengers satisfy their palate, they can also take in the cityscape as the bus meanders through some of Taipei’s iconic landmarks. On the itinerary are Taipei 101, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, also known as Agora Garden — a twisting high-rise building covered in 20,000 trees and shrubs.

Bookings must be made three days prior to the planned trip, with a reservation of at least two persons. A dinner tour and an afternoon tour are priced at NT$1,800 (US$65) and NT$1,000, respectively.

The first 1,000 passengers can take home a commemorative ceramic bowl set as a gift. Visit the website and the Facebook page of the Taipei Restaurant Bus to learn more.



Enjoy luxury meals on Taipei’s double-decker tourist bus. (Taipei City photo)