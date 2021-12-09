3D Scanning Market Trends 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

3D Scanning Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Scanning Market by region.

Global 3D Scanning Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

3D Scanning is the process which captures the 3-dimensional attributes namely, length, width and height of the object along with the characteristic information such as color and texture. The scanners used in the process capture the dimensions using laser, lights or X-rays by creating point clouds which aid in the 3D representation of the scanned objects using software. The use of 3D scanning helps in saving time, cost and efforts mainly during a manufacturing process by improving the quality of the output. Hence these are widely utilized in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, construction, entertainment & media and several other industries. The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. Further, Increasing Need to Capture Large Volume Of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis has led the adoption of 3D Scanning across the forecast period. Also, with the advancement in the technology and the R&D expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for 3D Scanning. However, the high initial set-up costs for 3D scanning hinder the market growth. Although, the rising trends of Mixed Reality, Internet of Things and rising conjunction between wearable devices in automotive fabrication and aerospace designing act as a supporting factor for the market growth. While the growing demand For 3D Metrology Across Various Industries present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global 3D Scanning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising R&D spending in the region along with the rapid adoption of new technology in the automotive sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization specially architectural and automotive sector which use 3D scanning for several purposes such as civil surveying, reverse engineering would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Scanning market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nikon Metrology

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis Software Inc.

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform Inc.

GOM GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Entertainment and media

Aerospace and defence

Medical and healthcare

Civil and Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Services:

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid prototyping

Face Body scanning

By Range:

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

By Type:

Optical scanner

Laser scanner

Structured Light scanner

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Access Full Report, here@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw484

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw484

