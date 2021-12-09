Dental impression Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Global dental impression systems market is valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021 -2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dental impression Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

With the disposable incomes, the propensity to undergo costly cosmetic procedures has risen among the public in different countries, particularly among the elderly. During the forecast era, rising income levels in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, which have a high decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index, are projected to fuel demand for dental impression systems. Moreover, factors such as the rising prevalence of dental disorders and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the dental impression systems market forward.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of digital dentistry and the dental tourism in developing markets are projected to fuel demand growth in the dental impression systems market over the forecast period. In addition,, to remain competitive in the market, key players are employing a variety of tactics such as product launch, company growth, acquisition, alliance, cooperation, and agreement. For instance, BEGO (Germany) and Formlabs (US) joined in 2020 to widen access to BEGO’s dental restorative products, allowing Formlabs’ customers to optimize workflows and patient experiences. Similarly, Coltene Holding (Switzerland) purchased SciCan (Canada) and MICRO-MEGA (France) in 2018, expanding Coltene’s global presence and product range while also building synergies and expanding its dental product line. However, high cost and limited reimbursement for dental treatments may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global dental impression systems market is considered for the key regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share attributed to the existence of a number of end-use industries including packaging, automotive, building & construction, and consumer goods. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due increasing automobile production services in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Henry Schein

Dentsply Sirona

Mitsui Chemicals

Envista Group

Parkell, Inc.

Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG

Zest Dental Solutions

Keystone Industries

Ultradent Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Intraoral scanners

Impression material

Impression trays

Bite registration material

Dental impression accessories

By Application:

Restorative and prosthodontics dentistry

Orthodontics

Other applications

By End user:

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental laboratories

Dental academics and research institutes

Forensic laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

