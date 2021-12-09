Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Trends with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is valued approximately USD 15.74 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices are part of electrophysiology, which is used to manage the functioning of the heart. Integration of artificial intelligence provides information by patient monitoring and their physicians about abnormal health activities of their patients. Further, increasing obesity, heart related deaths, health conscious people, cost-effective method and strategic development between hospitals and manufacturers has led the adoption of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices across the forecast period. For instance: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of deaths are caused due to cardiovascular diseases globally.

The photoplethysmography technology support in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches can enhance Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) detection and screening. For Instance: Apple Watch can check for irregular heartbeats that can be the result of AFib. Their results have been proved by the APPLE HEART Study at the 2019 American College of Cardiology (ACC) meeting. However, high costs and therapeutic radiation used in cancer treatment can influence the operation of a patient with implantable cardiac rhythm devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and rise in the use of ambulatory & home services for cardiac monitoring, the adoption & demand for Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population, adoption of artificial intelligence and promptness & affordability of health monitoring services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of diseases, increasing efforts to create awareness, such as Japan’s smoke-free policy implemented for the 2020 Olympic Games, and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker)

Schiller AG

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zoll Medical Corporation

BIOTRONIK

Progetti Srl

Berlin Heart GmbH

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pacemaker

Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

