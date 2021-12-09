Buttock Augmentation Market Size 2021: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Developments Strategies, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

Global Buttock Augmentation Market is valued approximately USD 1.23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Buttock Augmentation Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Buttock Augmentation is used to improve the contour, size and shape of the buttocks through different medical procedures. The major driver for Buttock Augmentation Market is the increase in overweight population and obesity along with it. Overweight causes excess fat in the human body, to reduce the extra fat buttock augmentation is provided. For Instance, according to the World Health Organization data, in 2016, 39% of adults of 18 years of age and above were overweight, and 13% were obese. The other driver that is expected to boost the market growth is the rising appearance consciousness among the young population. Further, increasing investments in healthcare and increasing aesthetic awareness among the population, has led the adoption of Buttock Augmentation across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine in 2017, Hospital Corporation of America used a portion of its effort $2.9 billion capital budget in 2017 to increase urgent care locations from 72 to 120 by the year-end. However, expensive advanced surgeries and the risk of infections from the augmentation procedures impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the high social media influence and technological advancements, the adoption & demand for buttock augmentation is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Buttock Augmentation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological upgradation, increasing obesity and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, high social media influence and rising awareness among young population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Buttock Augmentation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sientra, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Sebbin

Implantech

Dermax Medical Technology (hebei) Co., LtdAllergan Merz North America, Inc Surgiform Technologies LLC

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Buttock Implants

Buttock Injections

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

