Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market is valued approximately USD 14.75 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Incontinence and ostomy care products are the type of products that are used in medical procedures or surgeries to cure the loss of bladder control and patients who have a problem of involuntary leakage of urine. The major driver for Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market is the rising prevalence of urologic disorders in patients which is increasing demand for incontinence and ostomy care products. For instance, according to urologyhealth.org, quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence and according to World Health Organization, the prevalence is twice as high in older women as in older men. The other driver that is expected to boost the market growth is the increase in healthcare expenditure to take curative care of their health by opting for surgeries.

For instance, according to ama-assn.org, in 2018, Health spending in the U.S. was increased by 4.6% to $11,172 per capita from $10680.69 in 2017. Further, increasing investments in healthcare and strategic development between hospitals and manufacturers has led the adoption of incontinence and ostomy care products across the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs and strict regulations related to surgeries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing number of associated diseases and technological advancements in the surgical products the adoption & demand for incontinence and ostomy care products is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products market is dominated by Europe among the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large established players, increase in stoma patients due to Crohn’s disease, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, several nursing centers & medical institutes and people getting more aware about the medical solutions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Coloplast Corp.

Essity (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

ConvaTec Group Plc

Welland Medical Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

Salts Healthcare Ltd.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Incontinence Care Products

Ostomy Care Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

