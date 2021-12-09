Primary Cell Culture Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Primary Cell Culture Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Global Primary Cell Culture Market is valued approximately USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.06 % over the forecast period 2020-2027
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
.Cell culture is the method of extracting cells from an animal or plant source and growing them under controlled conditions. Furthermore, this artificial environment contains nutrients that are essential for cell growth and proliferation, such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity which also helps researchers to study about properties of cells and micro biology. Factors such as increasing cancer cases, cardiovascular diseases, advancements in genetic research process, growing investment in research and development are factors that has led the adoption of primary cell culture across the forecast period. For instance, as per WHO, in 2020, Chronic hepatitis C infection affected 71.0 million people worldwide. According to National Cancer Institute, in January 2019, the number of cancer survivors in the United States was projected to be 16.9 million. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors is expected to rise to 22.2 million. However, high capital for investments and lack of expertise may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and demand for stem cell therapy and emergence of various chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for primary cell culture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Primary Cell Culture market is based on the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of market share, Europe is the leading region across the world due to the growth in geriatric population & affordability of urgent care services as well as the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also, the highest growth rate is expected from the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income, growing incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Lonza
Merck
Corning Incorporated
Danaher
PromoCell GmbH
ATCC
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
MatTek
Axol Bioscience Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product
Primary Cells
Reagents and Supplements
Media
by Cell Type
Animal Cells
Human Cells
by Separation Method
Explant Method
Enzymatic Degradation
Mechanical Separation
Others
by Application
Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering
Vaccine Production
Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine
Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening
Cancer Research
Model System
Virology
Prenatal Diagnosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
