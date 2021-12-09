Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bouyea leads San Francisco past Fresno St. 71-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 13:57
Bouyea leads San Francisco past Fresno St. 71-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 27 points as San Francisco defeated Fresno State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Yauhen Massalski added 20 points for the Dons. Massalski also had three blocks.

San Francisco (10-0) totaled 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Anthony Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Orlando Robinson added 16 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 16:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch