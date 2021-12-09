Taiwan Railway rolls out steam locomotive bento box

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) has launched a bento box in the shape of a steam locomotive to mark the sixth anniversary of bonding with the Taipei Branch of Japan’s Tobu Railway Co.

The bento box set features a black mini steam locomotive containing flavored Taiwanese-style glutinous rice with broiled eel as the main dish and scallops and sergestid shrimp as side dishes. The meals are prepared by the rail company’s Taichung restaurant and incorporate culinary traits of both Taiwan and Japan.

The set comes with a bubble tea cake and pineapple cake from Yen Shin-Fa Cookies, a Taichung-based pastry brand with over a century of history. Railway enthusiasts are invited to get the box and add it to their collection after finishing the meal.

Only 400 units of the limited-edition bento box are available, with sales starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 10) and ending on Dec. 19. Each meal is priced at NT$349 (US$13), while a normal TRA bento usually costs less than NT$100.

Those who take a photo with their special-edition bento product and upload it to the TRA Facebook page will be eligible to enter a raffle for a “golden steam locomotive” model provided by Tobu Railway Co.



Special-edition steam locomotive model provided by Tobu Railway Co. (TRA photo)