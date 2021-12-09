Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Railway rolls out steam locomotive bento box

Playful bento box commemorates TRA's friendship with Japanese company

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 15:26
TRA rolls out "steam locomotive" bento box. (TRA photo)

TRA rolls out "steam locomotive" bento box. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) has launched a bento box in the shape of a steam locomotive to mark the sixth anniversary of bonding with the Taipei Branch of Japan’s Tobu Railway Co.

The bento box set features a black mini steam locomotive containing flavored Taiwanese-style glutinous rice with broiled eel as the main dish and scallops and sergestid shrimp as side dishes. The meals are prepared by the rail company’s Taichung restaurant and incorporate culinary traits of both Taiwan and Japan.

The set comes with a bubble tea cake and pineapple cake from Yen Shin-Fa Cookies, a Taichung-based pastry brand with over a century of history. Railway enthusiasts are invited to get the box and add it to their collection after finishing the meal.

Only 400 units of the limited-edition bento box are available, with sales starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 10) and ending on Dec. 19. Each meal is priced at NT$349 (US$13), while a normal TRA bento usually costs less than NT$100.

Those who take a photo with their special-edition bento product and upload it to the TRA Facebook page will be eligible to enter a raffle for a “golden steam locomotive” model provided by Tobu Railway Co.

Taiwan Railway rolls out steam locomotive bento box
Special-edition steam locomotive model provided by Tobu Railway Co. (TRA photo)
Taiwan
Japan
Taiwan Railway Administration
TRA
bento
bento box
bento meal
Tobu Railway
bubble tea
pineapple

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to extend investment promotion program by up to 3 years
Taiwan to extend investment promotion program by up to 3 years
2021/12/08 20:43
China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine
China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine
2021/12/08 20:08
Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
2021/12/08 17:29
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
2021/12/08 17:15
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
2021/12/08 13:58

Updated : 2021-12-09 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch