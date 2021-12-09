Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

East Taiwan county investigating deaths of 14 dogs

Dogs in Hualien County allegedly die from poisoning

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 15:58
A volunteer finds and picks up a dog that died of alleged poisoning.

A volunteer finds and picks up a dog that died of alleged poisoning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 14 dogs died overnight in Hualien County from suspected poisoning on Tuesday (Dec. 7), authorities have launched an investigation to find the culprit.

The Liberty Times cited a resident surnamed Tien (田) who lives near Xincheng Township's Qixingtan Beach as saying that after her four pet dogs came sprinting home Tuesday evening, they began to twitch, foam at the mouth, and gag. They died in the arms of Tien and her daughter, prompting Tien to report the incident to the police.

When the police, Hualien County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center, and volunteers arrived to investigate the case, they found 10 more dead dogs in fences and bushes near Tien’s house.

A volunteer surnamed Lin (林) told reporters that the dogs had all gone through trap-neuter-return (TNR) procedures in the past six months, were well-behaved, and got along well with locals. She worried that the lives of other dogs around Qixingtan Beach may be threatened as well.

Hualien County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center Director Chou Huang Te-jung (周黃得榮) was cited as saying this was the county's worst dog-poisoning incident in recent years. The center has taken nine of the bodies for examination, and the Institute for Animal Health will analyze the contents of the dogs' stomachs to confirm if they were indeed poisoned.

The police said they will patrol more frequently, interview local residents, and look at surveillance footage to find the culprit, per the Liberty Times. The incident was a severe violation of the Animal Protection Act, under which those who slaughter or maim animals are subject to up to two years of prison and fines between NT$200,000 (US$7,220) and NT$2 million.

If the dogs are proven to have died of poisoning, the culprit will be subject to between one and five years of imprisonment and a fine of between NT$500,000 and NT$5 million.
Hualien Country
Qixingtan Beach
poisoning
animal abuse
dog

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan county may put pit bull up for adoption after 3-year-old mauled
South Taiwan county may put pit bull up for adoption after 3-year-old mauled
2021/12/06 17:37
Dog lovers beg south Taiwan magistrate to spare pit bull that mauled 3-year-old to death
Dog lovers beg south Taiwan magistrate to spare pit bull that mauled 3-year-old to death
2021/12/06 13:36
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
2021/12/03 14:16
‘Beta’ the best rescue dog from New Taipei needs new home
‘Beta’ the best rescue dog from New Taipei needs new home
2021/11/19 17:33
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
2021/11/15 13:18

Updated : 2021-12-09 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch