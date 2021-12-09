Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Julián Araujo makes Mexico debut after switching from US

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 13:16
Mexico forward Santiago Tomas Gimenez, left, is congratulated by Julian Vicente Araujo during the first half of the team's international friendly socc...
Mexico midfielder Mauro Alberto Lainez (14) heads the ball during the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Chile, Wedn...
Mexico forward Santiago Tomas Gimenez (9) scores a goal against Chile goalkeeper Sebastian Perez during the first half of an international friendly so...
Chile forward Ivan Morales (11) celebrates his goal with Marcelino Nunez (10) and Clemente Montes (28) during the first half of an international frien...
Mexico goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo Lopez (23) dives for a save during the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Chile, We...
Mexico goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo Lopez, center, watches the ball go into the net on a goal by Chile forward Ivan Morales (11) during the first half of...

Mexico forward Santiago Tomas Gimenez, left, is congratulated by Julian Vicente Araujo during the first half of the team's international friendly socc...

Mexico midfielder Mauro Alberto Lainez (14) heads the ball during the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Chile, Wedn...

Mexico forward Santiago Tomas Gimenez (9) scores a goal against Chile goalkeeper Sebastian Perez during the first half of an international friendly so...

Chile forward Ivan Morales (11) celebrates his goal with Marcelino Nunez (10) and Clemente Montes (28) during the first half of an international frien...

Mexico goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo Lopez (23) dives for a save during the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Chile, We...

Mexico goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo Lopez, center, watches the ball go into the net on a goal by Chile forward Ivan Morales (11) during the first half of...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Right back Julián Araujo made his Mexican national team debut in Wednesday night's 2-2 exhibition draw against Chile, almost exactly one year after playing his only match for the United States.

The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender from from Lompoc, California, started for the Americans in a 6-1 win over El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and played for the U.S. Under-24 team in Olympic qualifying last March.

Araujo was on the preliminary U.S. roster for last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup but wasn't ready to commit to the American program and was not included on the final roster. FIFA approved his change of affiliation on Oct. 4.

In a match missing European-based regulars and those involved in the Mexican league playoffs, Chile came from behind twice on goals by Iván Morales in the 21st minute and Pablo Parra in the 86th.

Mexico got goals from Santiago Giménez in the ninth minute and Jordan Silva in the 64th.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-09 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch