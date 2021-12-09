Alexa
Slater leads Long Beach St. past Bethesda 102-69

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 13:43
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater scored 21 points as Long Beach Statebeat Bethesda 102-69 on Wednesday night. Jordan Roberts added 20 points for the Beach.

Slater shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Joel Murray had 11 points for Long Beach State (3-6). Aboubacar Traore added 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Sam Skipper had 25 points for the Flames. Tyler Goodlow added 11 points.

