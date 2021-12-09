Alexa
Bradley lifts San Diego St. over CS Fullerton 66-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 13:24
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (4-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 11 points. Vincent Lee had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

