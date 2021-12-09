Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Knight III leads S. Utah past Utah Valley 60-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 13:19
Knight III leads S. Utah past Utah Valley 60-56

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III posted 16 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Utah Valley 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for Southern Utah (6-3), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-2), whose seven-game win streak ended. Connor Harding added 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 15:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch