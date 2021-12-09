Alexa
Tarleton State tops Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 12:29
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had a season-high 29 points as Tarleton State defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Freddy Hicks had 16 points for Tarleton State (3-7). Tahj Small added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Javontae Hopkins had six assists.

Tarleton State posted a season-high 21 assists on 31 baskets.

Nykolas Mason had 26 points for the NAIA Lions. Joshua Kashila added 22 points and eight rebounds. Joel Polius had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 14:28 GMT+08:00

