Mathon lifts Boston University over UMass Lowell 72-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 11:53
BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Boston University to a 72-62 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Jonas Harper had 17 points for Boston University (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Javante McCoy added 14 points. Fletcher Tynen had nine rebounds.

UMass Lowell scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Everette Hammond had 16 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks (6-4). Kalil Thomas also had 16 points. Justin Faison had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

