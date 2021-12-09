Alexa
Russell leads SE Missouri over Evansville 75-73

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 12:03
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell had a career-high 24 points as Southeast Missouri edged past Evansville 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Shamar Givance missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Russell missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds to play.

DQ Nicholas had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (5-4). Chris Harris added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 7 points and 15 rebounds.

Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (4-8). Givance added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Jawaun Newton had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 14:25 GMT+08:00

