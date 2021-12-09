Alexa
McBride scores 19 to carry E. Michigan over Niagara 60-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 11:57
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 60-58 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Jordon Cintron stole the ball with 11 seconds left but after a timeout Julian Mackey missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left for Niagara.

Monty Scott had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (4-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points. Julian Mackey had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 14:25 GMT+08:00

