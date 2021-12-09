Robinson lifts W. Carolina over Tennessee Tech 74-69 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat Tennessee Tech 74-69 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Vonterius Woolbright added 17 points for the Catamounts, while Travion McCray chipped in 15. Woolbright also had 15 rebounds, while McCray posted six rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 11 points for Western Carolina (6-4).

Jr. Clay had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four straight games. Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com