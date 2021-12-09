MIPIM ASIA Awards Celebrates 15th Anniversary and Announces Accolades of the Finest Developments in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 December 2021 - MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 returns for another year on their 15th birthday showcasing the best of the best in real estate, proudly presenting awards to winning projects and celebrating live yesterday night with full respect to health and safety measures, at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.
An exciting close to the finale of the MIPIM Asia Summit, the awards presents its most sought-after trophies to honour all the 33 property developments across 11 categories, as they represent the finest real-estate developments in Asia Pacific.
"Now more than ever, the battles with the pandemic has pushed our industry to remain flexible and confident. And winning a MIPIM Asia Award now takes on a whole new meaning to be a leader and showcase adaptability" said MIPIM Director, Ronan Vaspart. "We celebrate the developers, architects, government authorities and other property visionaries who push the boundaries to boost safety and environmental measures whilst upholding the standards" he added.
With over a decade on its belt, the annually hosted MIPIM Asia Awards have truly become not only a prestigious accolade for deserving projects, but also an event to grant the utmost recognition to projects and their teams for upholding industry standard for continuously overcoming the hurdles presented by COVID-19 in recent times.
The awards considers wide-ranging projects throughout the APAC region of both completed and in-progress developments.
The jury is chaired this year by François Trausch, Global CEO & CIO of Allianz Real Estate. Its esteemed judging panel of property industry leaders have reviewed close to 100 entries from 10 countries, which were trimmed down to the final 33 winners with addition of a distinctly chosen Special Jury Award winner.
Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards Jury 2021 are:
1. François TRAUSCH, Allianz Real Estate, CEO & CIO
2. George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Growth Markets, Hong Kong SAR
3. Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China
4. Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
5. Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR
6. Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR
7. Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
8. Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director - Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
9. Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA
10. George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR
11. Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director, Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
12. Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR
13. Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR
14. Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan
15. Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Principal, Hong Kong SAR
16. Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2021 WINNERS
BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Grand Central
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited
Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited
Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)
SILVER
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank
Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & Window Systems)
BRONZE
Wink Hotel Saigon Centre
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Architect: AW² Architecture Workshop – Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux
Developer: Indochina Kajima Development Company
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Park Hyatt Suzhou
Suzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Gold Mantis Enterprise
Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Hersch Bender Associates (Interior Designer)
SILVER
The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko
Tochigi, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Developer: TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.
BRONZE
The Clan Hotel
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: Far East Organization
Other: Hexacon Construction Pte Ltd (Main Contractor), KKS International (S) Pte Ltd (ID Consultant), Tinderbox Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING
GOLD
Changi Airport Connector
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Developer: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd
SILVER
LAND Community Center
Xi'an, China
Architect: Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch
Developer: Shaanxi Vanland Real Estate Co., Ltd
BRONZE
Wetland Museum In Huailai
Hebei, China
Architect: Tenio Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Developer: Huailai Forestry Bureau
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Far East Square, AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Multiply Architects LLP (Far East Square), DP Architects Pte Ltd (AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel)
Developer: Far East Organization
SILVER
Suzhou International Finance Square
Suzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: The Wharf (Holdings)
Other: WTIL (Associate Architect), East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (Local Design Institute)
BRONZE
Shanghai EDGE
Shanghai, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Shanghai Kaitong Wenan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4
Hangzhou, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Alibaba Group
Other: NBBJ (Landscape Consultant), Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University (Local Design Institute), ARUP (Traffic Consultant / Vertical Transportation), Shanghai Construction Group (Main Contractor)
SILVER
Wilmar International Headquarters
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Eric Parry Architects Limited
Developer: WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Other: Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte. Ltd. (Local Architects, M&E & Structural Engineers), ICN Design International Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Design), Inhabit (Façade and Acoustic), Prime Structures Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Façade Contractor), Steve Leung Design Ltd (Interior Design), Nipek Pte. Ltd. (Lighting Design)
BRONZE
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank
Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & window systems)
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Central Market
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd
Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)
SILVER
Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Re-innovation Project
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, TAISEI CORPORATION
Developer: Sumitomo Reality & Development Co., Ltd.
BRONZE
David Jones Elizabeth Street Flagship Store
Sydney, Australia
Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), Crone Architects
Developer: David Jones Pty Limited
Other: Mainbrace (Contractor), FPOV (Lighting Consultant)
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
InnoCell
Hong Kong SAR, China
Lead Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited
Developer: Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Other: Leigh & Orange Limited (Interior Designer), Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd. (Main Contractor)
SILVER
CHARM PREMIER GRAND MINAMIAZABU
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD
Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.
Other: CHARM CARE CORPORATION (Operator)
BRONZE
Xixi Yunlu
Hangzhou, China
Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Developer: Hangzhou Greentown Guixi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Hongkong Land's Yorkville - The Ring
Chongqing, China
Architect: PH Alpha Design Ltd.
Developer: Hongkong Land Limited
Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer), ASPECT Studios (Landscape Designer), Popjoy Design (Botanical Garden Landscape Designer), Parsons Brinckerhoff (M&E Engineer), WSP (Facade Engineer), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Lighting Consultant)
SILVER
Seazen Suzhou Wuyue Plaza
Suzhou, China
Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), CRTKL
Developer: Seazen Group
BRONZE
YUE City
Guangzhou, China
Architect: Atelier DYML
Developer: Yuexiu Property
Other: Atelier DYML (Interior Design), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Construction Drawings), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Landscape Design), RDesign International Lighting (Lighting Design), Shenzhen C.S.C Decoration Design Engineering Co. Ltd. (Curtain Wall Detail Development), Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co. Ltd. (Structural Consultant)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Central Market
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd
Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)
SILVER
Grand Central
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited
Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited
Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)
BRONZE
Siu Hei Commercial Centre Revitalization
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Uni-China Business Management Limited
Developer: Gaw Capital Partners
Other: One Bite Design Studio Limited (Rooftop Designer)
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
Hana Headquarters
Cheongna, South Korea
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Hana Financial Group
Other: NBBJ (Interior Designer / Landscape Designer), ESI and NBBJ Studio (Experiential Designer), Gansam Arhitects + Partners, Kunwon Architects Planners Engineers (Local Design Institute), Thornton Tomasetti (Façade and Sustainability), Arup (Vertical Transportation and Lighting), Heerim (Construction Manager)
SILVER
King Lam Street Commercial Development
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Collective Studio Limited (Podium Design Architect & Interior Design Architect), Rocco Design Architects Ltd., Hong Kong, China (Executive Architect & Tower Design Architect)
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: AECOM, Hong Kong, China (Structural, Civil & Geotech. Engineering, Façade Engineering), ARUP, Hong Kong, China (LEED/ BEAM/ WELL Sustainability), J.Roger Preston Limited, Hong Kong, China (Electrical and Mechanical Engineering)
BRONZE
International Sports and Culture Exchange Center
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Shenzhen Bureau of Culture
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
Alibaba Central China Headquarters and Industrial Complex
Wuhan, China
Architect: Benoy Limited
Developer: Alibaba Group
SILVER
Baoshan Steel Park
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.
Developer: Shanghai Baodishangshi Urban Production Development Co., Ltd.
Other: HMD (Shanghai) Engineering Consultancy Corp. Ltd. (Architecture Consultant), Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd. (Lightning Consultant), Shanghai Academy of Landscape Architecture Science and Planning (Soil and Ecology Consultant), Shanghai Urban Construction Design & Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Transportation Consultant)
BRONZE
Luohu Public Realm Revitalization
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.
Developer: China Resources (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Central Market
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd
Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)
For the photo of the winning projects, please visit HERE.
About MIPIM Asia Summit
MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.
About RX France:
RX France manages a portfolio of world-class, French and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 20 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, FIAC, Paris Photo... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, China, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia and the United States. We serve our clients as we accompany their strategic business development and roll out the best of physical and digital events. RX France is part of RX (previously Reed Exhibitions). www.rxglobal.com
About RX Global:
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.
Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit & Awards 2021, please visit here.
#MIPIMAsiaSummit
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.