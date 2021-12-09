Alexa
Mikes scores 28, TCU defeats Utah 76-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 11:29
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles matched his career high with 28 points and TCU defeated Utah 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Miller and JaKobe Coles added 10 points apiece for the Horned Frogs (7-1). Miles also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Branden Carlson and Both Gach each had 16 points for the Runnin' Utes (6-3).

TCU shot 45% from the field and had a 43-33 rebounding advantage but Utah, which shot 34%, was 21 of 25 from the foul line for a 10-point advantage.

The game was at a neutral site, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Miles had 14 points as the Horned Frogs took an 18-15 lead midway through the first half and never trailed again. The Utes tied the game at 22 but Miles had a three-point play to cap an 11-0 run and TCU took took a 36-27 lead at the half.

The Horned Frogs couldn't shake Utah in the second half but the Utes never got closer than six in the opening minute. Gach had a three-point play with 3:48 to go to make it 66-58 but Utah made just one of its final five shots.

TCU, whose lone loss was to Santa Clara, plays Texas A&M in Houston on Saturday.

Utah, which lost to No. 18 BYU and No. 20 USC, are home against Manhattan on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-09 13:07 GMT+08:00

