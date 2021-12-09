Alexa
Warrick scores 30 to lift Northern Kentucky past Canisius

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 11:13
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Canisius 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Warrick shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (3-5), which ended its four-game losing streak. Trevon Faulkner added 14 points. Adrian Nelson had 14 rebounds.

Malek Green had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Armon Harried added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

