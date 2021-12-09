Alexa
Cardet lifts Samford over Alabama State 74-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 11:07
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Samford beat Alabama State 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Jaden Campbell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (7-2). Jermaine Marshall added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-8). Juan Reyna added 12 points. E.J. Clark had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:53 GMT+08:00

