Sherman, West Virginia outlast No. 15 UConn 56-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.

Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points for the Mountaineers.

Short-handed UConn (8-2) was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10.

West Virginia went 12 of 27 (44%) from the free-throw line, its worst performance of the season.

NO. 20 FLORIDA 85, NORTH FLORIDA 55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and Florida ended a two-game skid by beating North Florida.

Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).

Jarius Hicklen led North Florida with 16 points. Jadyn Parker added 12 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 22 WISCONSIN 64, INDIANA 59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana.

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998.

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. Indiana (7-2, 1-1) missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

Race Thompson led Indiana with 12 points.

