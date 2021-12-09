Taiwan artist says thanks to pandemic workers with 180 bamboo flowers

Art project "The Thank You Bouquet" takes place at Daan Forest Park. (Gridesign Studio photo) Art project "The Thank You Bouquet" takes place at Daan Forest Park. (Gridesign Studio photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A Taiwanese artist has created the large-scale installation, “The Thank You Bouquet,” using 60,000 bamboo strips, as a dedication piece for medical professionals and policemen.

Part of PX Mart’s “2021 We Together” charity festival, the founder of Gridesign Studio (格子設計) Lin Jing-ge (林靖格) made 180 flowers out of woven bamboo strips, metal, and cement. It is displayed in the capital’s Daan Forest Park

Lin turned the strong and durable bamboo into flowers using a special weaving technique. The artist hopes those who see the installation will be inspired to be creative in these turbulent times.

“A flower is an ultimate state, in which a plant draws the energy from its environment and blooms at the right time and extends its vitality in a form of beauty,” said Lin.

According to Gridesign Studio's Facebook page, the installation is the artist's way of thanking doctors, nurses, police, and the fire brigade, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

The art project will remain at Daan Forest Park until Dec. 26, and will show at the National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan until June 22.