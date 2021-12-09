New Taipei man confesses to murdering, dismembering his father

Fu in police cruiser when he was arrested on Dec. 9. Fu in police cruiser when he was arrested on Dec. 9. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei man on Thursday (Dec. 9) confessed to murdering his elderly father and dismembering his body.

On Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), police received a report of a headless, limbless body that had been spotted floating in a ditch that runs along Alley 292 on Baoping Road in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, a district known for an infamous murder and dismemberment of an English teacher in 2018. Police determined that the remains were that of a male and that a homicide had likely occurred before the dismemberment, based on the condition of the body.

While reviewing surveillance camera footage, police saw an individual pulling a carry-on bag on a bridge near Shuanghe Street and dumping suspicious objects into the ditch about 600 meters upstream from where the corpse was discovered. Police tracked the figure's movements and eventually identified him as a 54-year-old local resident surnamed Fu (符), reported CNA.



Fu (center) being escorted by police on Dec. 9. (CNA photo)

The New Taipei City Prosecutor's Office then filed a request for Fu's arrest. At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, police raided Fu's residence on Shuanghe Street and took him to the Yonghe Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Although Fu was emotional at the scene, he did not resist arrest and immediately confessed that he had killed his father, per the report. When questioned by police, Fu claimed that his 84-year-old father had been violent toward his 77-year-old mother, who suffers from severe dementia, for a long period of time but had been unable to stop the abuse.

Fu said that on Nov. 28, he waited until his father had fallen asleep and suffocated him with a comforter. He then placed his body in a storage box and moved it to an illegal rooftop structure on the seventh floor, where random items were stored.



Site where police found torso. (CNA photo)

As the body began to decompose, Fu dismembered it into six pieces early on Dec. 6 using an industrial utility knife and a serrated blade. He tossed the tools in the ditch.

Police said that Fu is being investigated for murdering his father, dismembering his body, and then abandoning it. They said that further investigations will be carried out, including a search for the victim's head and limbs as well as the tools used to perpetrate the crime.