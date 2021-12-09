Carousell Recommerce Index finds Indonesians have the most earning potential for preloved items in the region

On average, each Indonesian user has 57 unwanted items at home that could be sold, and 12% estimate they can earn more than IDR 10,000,000 for selling all items

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 9 December 2021 - According to the first Carousell Recommerce Index, led by Carousell Group, the leading classifieds group in Greater Southeast Asia, Indonesia ranks first in the region with an average of 57 estimated unwanted items that could be sold per user. It is also one of the four leading market forecasted of having 100 items to be potentially sold, with the other three being Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan. 12% of Indonesian users estimate they can earn more than IDR 10,000,000 for selling all their unwanted items at home on Carousell.

Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, which could be new or used. The Carousell Recommerce Index 2021 Report is a Carousell Green initiative to highlight the importance of sustainability and recommerce in the Greater Southeast Asia region. The report covers findings from four Carousell Group brands—Carousell, Cho Tot, Mudah and OneKyat—across eight markets—Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

In Indonesia, more than seven out of 10 people have made secondhand purchases before. Users cite value for money (62%) as the most popular reason for buying secondhand items. 21% of users chose to purchase due to environmental reasons, similar to the regional average. 70% of secondhand item buyers declared they try to buy only secondhand items as much as possible. This is the highest in the region.

Fashion is the most preferred category for Indonesians to buy (74%) and sell (85%) secondhand. This is similar to regional preference where Fashion remains the top category with the most secondhand listings. Women's Fashion has historically been the top category in terms of secondhand listings created and viewed. In 2020, fueled by demand for tops and outerwear, Men's Fashion grew by almost 10% in listing views. Similarly the demand for children's apparel has also driven an increase in the number of listings created in the Babies & Kids category, as parents decluttered to make extra cash.

Lucas Ngoo, Co-founder, Carousell Group said, "As a pioneer for mobile classifieds in the region, Carousell Group has been constantly working to remove friction and enable secure, seamless transactions. With the use of AI and data, we have been focused on accelerating our recommerce leadership in the region to make buying secondhand trusted and convenient. This, in turn, will help to solve the meaningful problem of overconsumption with recommerce and thus make secondhand the first choice for consumers."





The Carousell Recommerce Index (2021 Report) is available for download here.

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading classifieds group in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat and Ox Street, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.





