Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hall scores 33 to lift Saint Joseph's over Penn 78-71

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:52
Hall scores 33 to lift Saint Joseph's over Penn 78-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall scored a career-high 33 points and Saint Joseph's beat Pennsylvania 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Hall finished 8-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and distributed seven assists.

Ejike Obinna scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for Saint Joseph's (5-4). Erik Reynolds II added 10 points. Taylor Funk had nine rebounds.

Jordan Dingle had 26 points for the Quakers (3-9), who now have lost five consecutive games. Lucas Monroe added 12 points and seven rebounds and Max Martz scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests