Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jenkins scores 24 to lift Stony Brook past Hofstra 79-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:40
Jenkins scores 24 to lift Stony Brook past Hofstra 79-62

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Stony Brook beat Hofstra 79-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (4-4). Frankie Policelli added 12 points and Tykei Greene had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pride (5-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Zach Cooks added 14 points and Jalen Ray had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests