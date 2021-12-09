Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cook carries Fairfield past Holy Cross 74-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:30
Cook carries Fairfield past Holy Cross 74-59

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Supreme Cook tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry Fairfield to a 74-59 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Allan Jeanne-Rose had 15 points for Fairfield (6-3). Taj Benning added 11 points and six rebounds. Caleb Green had 11 points.

Jake Wojcik, who led the Stags in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, had 5 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Kyrell Luc had 16 points for the Crusaders (2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Bo Montgomery added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests