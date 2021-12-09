Alexa
Painter scores 20 to carry Delaware over Lafayette 68-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:25
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Delaware beat Lafayette 68-58 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (8-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds.

Leo O'Boyle had 13 points for the Leopards (2-7). Neal Quinn added 12 points. Tyrone Perry had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:50 GMT+08:00

