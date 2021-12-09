Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Canadian parliamentarian lauds Taiwan diplomat's work in advancing bilateral ties

Song Shen-wu will leave Canada after 7 years at Taiwan's representative office in Ottawa

  152
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 11:24
Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group Chair Judy Sgro. (Judy Sgro photo)

Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group Chair Judy Sgro. (Judy Sgro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Song Shen-wu (宋申武), a diplomat at Taiwan’s Canada representative office, has been lauded by parliamentarian Judy Sgro for his outstanding work.

Sgro, chair of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group, issued a statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday (Dec. 8) affirming Song’s dedication to advancing Taiwan-Canada relations during his tenure, CNA reported.

According to Sgro, Song joined the representative office in July 2014, where he was first appointed head of the news team. Currently, he is in charge of the office's business affairs.

The diplomat is scheduled to leave his post and return to Taiwan in January 2022. He previously served in Taipei, Singapore, and the U.S.

Sgro said that Song has strived to educate Canadians about the history and culture of his home country. He also worked hard to ensure Canadian parliamentarians understand the contributions Taiwan can bring to Canada and the world.

Most importantly, he made sure Canada regarded Taiwan's political situation as a primary concern, Sgro noted. The Canadian parliamentarian thanked Song for his outstanding work in the Ottawa area and wished him all the best upon returning home.

Song responded via a Facebook post thanking Sgro for her kind words.
Taiwan
Canada
Judy Sgro
Song Shen-wu
Taiwan-Canada relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to extend investment promotion program by up to 3 years
Taiwan to extend investment promotion program by up to 3 years
2021/12/08 20:43
China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine
China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine
2021/12/08 20:08
Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
2021/12/08 17:29
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
2021/12/08 17:15
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
2021/12/08 13:58

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests