Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pickett, Sessoms lead Penn State past Wagner, 74-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:08
Pickett, Sessoms lead Penn State past Wagner, 74-54

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 16 points with four assists and Sam Sessoms made three 3-pointers, also scoring 16 points, as Penn State broke away from Wagner with a big second half on Wednesday night.

Six players scored at least eight points for the Nittany Lions (5-4), who broke a two-game losing streak. Though 11 players scored for Wagner (3-2) only Alex Morales reached double figures with a season-low 11.

John Harrar finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Penn State, Seth Lundy added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Wagner fought into four ties in the first half before Penn State closed on a 9-4 run to lead 32-27 at the break.

In the second half, Sessoms nailed a 3-pointer, sparking a 22-4 run over six minutes. The run was a mix of distance shooting from Sessoms, Lundy, Pickett and Myles Dread as well as a pair of Jalanni White dunks. Wagner missed six shots in a row and had three turnovers.

Morales broke the drought with a layup at the 6:52 mark, a bit more than 10 minutes since his previous basket and the Penn State lead had grown from five points to 23.

Penn State made 10 3-pointers while Wagner was 2-for-14 from behind the arc

Next, Penn State is at No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday. Wagner plays host to Immaculata.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-09 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests