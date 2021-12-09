Alexa
Forrest carries FAU over Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:07
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 21 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (6-4). Everett Winchester added 11 points and Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.

Marcus Montalvo had 14 points for the Sailfish. Jalen Cooper added 12 points and Nate Ward had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 11:32 GMT+08:00

