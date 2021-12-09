Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 78-73

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 10:09
Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 78-73

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga edged past UNC Asheville 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Smith hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

A.J. Caldwell had 15 points for Chattanooga (8-1), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and Avery Diggs had 11 points.

Tajion Jones had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-4). Drew Pember added 19 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 15 points and seven assists.

The Mocs improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated UNC Asheville 75-45 on Nov. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-09 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests