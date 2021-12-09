Cloud Comrade Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 December 2021 - Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com/) today announced it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.





Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.





Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.





Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

"Distributed workplaces and hybrid/remote work are increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception. Adapting quickly and seamlessly to this altered environment without compromising on productivity, efficiency, scalability, and security can be challenging for most businesses. The choice of the technology platform/ solution as well as a competent, qualified, and experienced partner are both critical to help a business achieve these objectives. That is why we are excited to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a reflection of our competence in this area," said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director, Cloud Comrade.

"As a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Cloud Platform competency, we are confident of our best-in-class capabilities for deploying a range of Microsoft business solutions. We value the collaboration, working relationship and support from Microsoft, which help us maximise the value our clients can get from their deployments of Microsoft products, solutions and technologies."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Cloud Comrade clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

Cloud Comrade offers comprehensive cloud services including strategic consulting, deployment or migration and managed services for companies in a wide range of industries. Besides Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Cloud Comrade's areas of expertise in Microsoft products and solutions include Office 365, Windows and SAP on Microsoft Azure. For more details, visit: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-sg/marketplace/partner-dir/e9011111-82f5-4b5e-9f78-62b09cf4eef4/overview





About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com

