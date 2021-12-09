Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Child breaks 3 fingers on New Taipei carousel

Boy allegedly stood up during ride, crushed fingers between chain and gear

  226
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 10:51
The carousel is sealed off following the accident. 

The carousel is sealed off following the accident.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a five-year-old boy broke three fingers on a carousel ride at a mall in New Taipei’s Banqiao District, authorities ordered it to cease operation while it investigates the cause.

CNA said New Taipei City Fire Department received a report at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 8) about the incident in front of HiMall. The Iraqi boy remained conscious and was sent to the Far Eastern Hospital for treatment.

SET News cited HiMall as saying the boy stood up during the ride, and though an on-site staff member tried to stop him, his fingers were caught in the chain. The staff member immediately stopped the ride and assisted in providing emergency treatment, before taking the boy to the hospital with a supervisor.

The carousel, along with four other rides, was set up by Power Recreation Company Ltd., which specializes in amusement facility rentals and sales. The company leased the outdoor space on the west side of HiMall between Nov. 6, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022 to operate the rides, per CNA.

The company must review its safety regulations before it can apply to start operating the rides again, otherwise it will be subject to a penalty of between NT$60,000 (US$2167.30) and NT$1.5 million.
carousel
merry-go-round
New Taipei City
Banqiao
HiMall

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei’s Mega City to become first department store to offer vaccinations
New Taipei’s Mega City to become first department store to offer vaccinations
2021/12/03 20:42
New Taipei bus rams into sidewalk storefronts
New Taipei bus rams into sidewalk storefronts
2021/12/03 17:22
New Taipei's LEGO Christmasland opens Friday evening
New Taipei's LEGO Christmasland opens Friday evening
2021/12/03 13:22
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
2021/12/01 12:36
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
2021/11/28 14:48

Updated : 2021-12-09 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests