Child breaks 3 fingers on New Taipei carousel

The carousel is sealed off following the accident. The carousel is sealed off following the accident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a five-year-old boy broke three fingers on a carousel ride at a mall in New Taipei’s Banqiao District, authorities ordered it to cease operation while it investigates the cause.

CNA said New Taipei City Fire Department received a report at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 8) about the incident in front of HiMall. The Iraqi boy remained conscious and was sent to the Far Eastern Hospital for treatment.

SET News cited HiMall as saying the boy stood up during the ride, and though an on-site staff member tried to stop him, his fingers were caught in the chain. The staff member immediately stopped the ride and assisted in providing emergency treatment, before taking the boy to the hospital with a supervisor.

The carousel, along with four other rides, was set up by Power Recreation Company Ltd., which specializes in amusement facility rentals and sales. The company leased the outdoor space on the west side of HiMall between Nov. 6, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022 to operate the rides, per CNA.

The company must review its safety regulations before it can apply to start operating the rides again, otherwise it will be subject to a penalty of between NT$60,000 (US$2167.30) and NT$1.5 million.