Taiwan's Swancor to develop wind farms off Kyushu with Japan's Shizen Energy

Firm to leverage experience with Taiwan Strait weather system

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 10:30
Swancor CEO Tsai Chao-yang. 

Swancor CEO Tsai Chao-yang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Swancor Renewable Energy is working with Japan’s Shizen Energy in a joint venture to build wind farms off Japan’s most southerly main island of Kyushu.

Swancor will leverage its experience of constructing wind farms in the Taiwan Strait to create a suitable solution for the “geologically challenging” waters off southern Japan, according to a Wind Power Monthly report. Swancor was one of several companies involved in Taiwan’s only fully commercial-scale wind farm, the Formosa 1.

Swancor and Shizen have not yet revealed whether they will opt for fixed foundations or floating platforms for the project. Neither have they announced the capacity they aim to generate.

Despite the unknown output, targets set by the Japan government give some indication of the likely scale. Tokyo aims for renewable energy to make up 36 to 38% of its electricity generation by the end of the decade.

Offshore wind will reach 10GW according to this plan. It currently has just over 4.4GW, according to a report by Windpower Intelligence, the research division of Windpower Monthly.
offshore wind farm
sustainable energy
infrastructure project
Swancor
Kyushu

Updated : 2021-12-09 11:18 GMT+08:00

