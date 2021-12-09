Alexa
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan dispatched aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 09:52
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military spotter plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Dec. 8), marking the seventh intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the ASW aircraft.

Twenty-three Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprising 14 fighter jets and nine slow-flying turboprops. PLAAF planes have been spotted every day this month except for on Sunday (Dec. 5).

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlightpath of Chinese plane on Dec. 8. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2021-12-09 11:17 GMT+08:00

