Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

Isabel and Kevin Maxwell leave the courthouse during a lunch break in the trial of their sister, Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 20... Isabel and Kevin Maxwell leave the courthouse during a lunch break in the trial of their sister, Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Attorneys Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffrey Pagliuca arrive to court in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Attorneys Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffrey Pagliuca arrive to court in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This courtroom sketch shows Jeffrey Epstein's pilot David Rodgers on the witness stand with flight records displayed on screen during Ghislaine Maxwel... This courtroom sketch shows Jeffrey Epstein's pilot David Rodgers on the witness stand with flight records displayed on screen during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial, Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey, left, questions witness Shawn, right, the former boyfriend of a witness who testified u... In this courtroom sketch, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey, left, questions witness Shawn, right, the former boyfriend of a witness who testified under the pseudonym ""Carolyn," during proceedings in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, before testimony begins in her sex-abus... In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, before testimony begins in her sex-abuse trial, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell seated at defense table in red sweater, second from left, between two U.S. Marshals next to defense lawy... This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell seated at defense table in red sweater, second from left, between two U.S. Marshals next to defense lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca, third from right, during her sex-abuse trial, Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein, starting at age 14, corroborated parts of her account Wednesday at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man, identified only as Shawn to protect the identity of his ex-girlfriend, said on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

He would wait in the car for an hour until the teenagers would emerge with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified on Tuesday only as Carolyn to protect her privacy. She had told the jury she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein, and that Maxwell had fondled her and told her she “had a great body."

Shawn said he and Carolyn used some of the cash to support their drug habit.

The testimony came as the government neared the end of its case against Maxwell, who has denied charges she instructed teenagers to give Epstein sexual messages at the millionaire’s residences in Florida, New York and elsewhere.

Maxwell's lawyers have said she's being made a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who briefly went to jail in a child prostitution case in 2008, and then killed himself after he was hit with new charged in 2019.

The last of four key accusers was expected to testify Thursday, before the government rests its case. The defense is set to start its case next week.

In his testimony Wednesday, Shawn said he drove the girls to Epstein's posh property from the much less affluent neighborhoods of West Palm Beach, where the teenagers lived, whenever he received a call from one of three women who worked for Epstein.

One of them, he said, had a “proper English" accent. Maxwell was raised in England.

Shawn testified that he never met Maxwell but he once met Epstein in his driveway when Epstein arrived late for a massage. He said Epstein “introduced himself and showed off his car.”

He said the teenagers would exchange their $100 bills at a Palm Beach gas station for smaller bills because no businesses in West Palm Beach would accept the large bills.