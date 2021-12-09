AUTO RACING: F1 championship battle comes down to final race

All Times Eastern
FORMULA ONE
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m.
Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Race distance: 55 laps, 190.25 miles.
Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.
Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won in Saudi Arabia, his third consecutive victory, and drew even with runner-up Verstappen atop the standings with one race remaining to determine the season champion.
Fast facts: Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining en route to his eight victory of the season. Verstappen has won nine times, which gives him an unofficial lead in a tie situation. ... Another title for Hamilton would break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most career championships.
Next race: March 20, 2022, Bahrain.
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.
Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.
Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.
Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.
Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.
