Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Manchester City
|6
|4
|0
|2
|18
|10
|12
|a-Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|8
|11
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|1
|3
|15
|14
|7
|Club Brugge
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|20
|4
|Wednesday, Sept. 15
Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1
Manchester City (England) 6, RB Leipzig (Germany) 3
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
Paris Saint-Germain 2, Manchester City 0
RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
Club Brugge 1, Manchester City 5
Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1
RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 24
Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5
Manchester City 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
|Tuesday, Dec. 7
Paris Saint-German 4, Club Brugge 1
RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Liverpool
|6
|6
|0
|0
|17
|6
|18
|a-Atlético Madrid
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Porto
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|11
|5
|AC Milan
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|4
|Wednesday, Sept. 15
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Porto (Portugal) 0
Liverpool (England) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
AC Milan 1, Atlético Madrid 2
Porto 1, Liverpool 5
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
Atlético Madrid 2, Liverpool 3
Porto 1, AC Milan 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
AC Milan 1, Porto 1
Liverpool 2, Atlético Madrid 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 24
Atlético Madrid 0, AC Milan 1
Liverpool 2, Porto 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 7
AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2
Porto 1, Atlético Madrid 3
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Ajax
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|18
|a-Sporting Lisbon
|6
|3
|0
|3
|14
|12
|9
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|11
|9
|Besiktas
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|19
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 15
Besiktas (Turkey) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 5
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
Ajax 2, Besiktas 0
Borussia Dortmund 1, Sporting Lisbon 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 4
Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3
Sporting Lisbon 4, Besiktas 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 24
Besiktas 1, Ajax 2
Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
|Tuesday, Dec. 7
Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2
Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Real Madrid
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|3
|15
|a-Inter Milan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|10
|Sheriff
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|11
|7
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|12
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 15
Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0
Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0
Real Madrid 1, Sheriff 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
Inter Milan 3, Sheriff 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3
|Wednesday, Nov. 24
Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 7
Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Sheriff 1
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|3
|18
|a-Benfica
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|9
|7
|Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|11
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
Barcelona (Spain) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 3
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Benfica (Lisbon) 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
Bayern 5, Dynamo Kyiv 0
Benfica 3, Barcelona 0
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
Barcelona 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0
Benfica 0, Bayern Munich 4
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2
Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 23
Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2
Barcelona 0, Benfica 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 8
Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0
Benfica 2, Dynamo Kiev 0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Manchester United
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|8
|11
|Villarreal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|7
|7
|Atalanta
|5
|1
|3
|1
|10
|10
|6
|Young Boys
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|12
|5
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
Young Boys (Switzerland) 2, Manchester United (England) 1
Villarreal (Spain) 2, Atalanta (Italy) 2
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
Atalanta 1, Young Boys 0
Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2
Young Boys 1, Villarreal 4
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
Atalanta 2, Manchester United 2
Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 23
Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2
Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 8
Atalanta vs. Villarreal, ppd.
Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Lille
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|11
|a-RB Salzburg
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|10
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|5
|6
|Wolfsburg
|6
|1
|2
|2
|3
|10
|5
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
Sevilla (Spain) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 1
Lille (France) 0, Wolfsburg (Germany) 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
RB Salzburg 2, Lille 1
Wolfsburg 1, Sevilla 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
RB Salzburg 3, Wolfsburg 1
Lille 0, Sevilla 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
Wolfsburg 2, RB Salzburg 1
Sevilla 1, Lille 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 23
Lille 1, Salzburg 0
Sevilla 2, Wolfsburg 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 8
RB Salzburg 1, Sevilla 0
Wolfsburg 1, Lille 3
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Juventus
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|6
|15
|a-Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|4
|13
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|10
|5
|Malmö
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|14
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
Chelsea (England) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 0
Malmö (Sweden) 0, Juventus (Italy) 3
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
Zenit St. Petersburg 4, Malmö 0
Juventus 1, Chelsea 0
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
Chelsea 4, Malmö 0
Zenit St. Petersburg 0, Juventus 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
Malmö 0, Chelsea 1
Juventus 4, Zenit St. Petersburg 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 23
Chelsea 4, Juventus 0
Malmö 1, Zenit St. Petersburg 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 8
Juventus 1, Malmö 0
Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3