How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/09 05:31
Stocks ended modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after a day of choppy trading.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Communications and health care stocks made solid gains, along with travel-related companies. Smaller company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.46 points, or 0.3%, to 4,701.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.32 points, or 0.1%, to 35,754.75.

The Nasdaq rose 100.07 points, or 0.6%, to 15,786.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,271.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 162.78 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 1,174.67 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 701.52 points, or 4.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 112.40 points, or 5.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 945.14 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,148.27 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,898.71 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 296.85 points, or 15%.

Updated : 2021-12-09 08:18 GMT+08:00

