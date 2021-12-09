Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

PagerDuty, Raytheon rise; Stitch Fix, Vera Bradley fall

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 05:20
PagerDuty, Raytheon rise; Stitch Fix, Vera Bradley fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.49 to $86.50.

The aerospace and defense company's board of directors approved a $6 billion stock buyback plan.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.17 to $192.22.

The tool company is selling most of its security assets to Securitas for $3.2 billion in cash.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.76 to $37.25

The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.97 to $19.

The online clothing styling service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $2.86 to $35.96.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades, beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

Campbell Soup Co., up 71 cents to $41.83.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported strong fiscal first-quarter profit.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., down $13.86 to $187.36.

The convenience store chain reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Vera Bradley Inc., down $1.90 to $8.21.

The handbag and accessories company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Updated : 2021-12-09 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests