'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/09 04:04
This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," ...

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.”

SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin, Texas, festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

Janet Pierson, director of film for SXSW, called the film “fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity.”

“Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking," said Pierson in a statement.

A24 is to release “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” whose producers include Joe and Anthony Russo. It also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The SXSW Film Festival will run March 11 through 20. A selection of films will be available online to badge holders.

Updated : 2021-12-09 06:46 GMT+08:00

