BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2569
|2569
|2466
|2466
|Up
|13
|Jan
|2470
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2487
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2485
|2493
|2462
|2470
|Down
|15
|May
|2500
|2507
|2477
|2487
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2506
|2515
|2487
|2496
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2513
|2521
|2493
|2503
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2510
|2518
|2490
|2500
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2504
|2514
|2487
|2496
|Down
|5
|May
|2497
|2512
|2487
|2493
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2492
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2491
|Down
|2