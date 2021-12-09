Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/09 04:15
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 31 cents to $72.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 38 cents to $75.82 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 80 cents to $1,785.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 9 cents to $22.43 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.67 Japanese yen from 113.64 yen. The euro rose to $1.1349 from $1.1263.

Updated : 2021-12-09 06:45 GMT+08:00

