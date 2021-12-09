Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish club Valladolid reprimands player after car accident

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 03:41
Spanish club Valladolid reprimands player after car accident

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valladolid condemned the actions of player Gonzalo Plata on Wednesday following his involvement in a car accident.

The second-division club, which is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo, said in a statement it “deplores the behavior” of the 21-year-old Ecuadorean forward.

The club said it will privately consider the actions it will take against him, adding it is very “strict dealing with these types of attitudes that go against our values as an institution.”

Valladolid did not confirm local media reports in which police said Plata was driving under the influence at the time of the accident. The club said it wanted to remind everyone “about the dangers of being reckless" and "consuming alcohol and other substances.”

The club lamented the injuries sustained by other people involved in the accident that took place early Wednesday in Valladolid. The club said it had information that the other victims were in good condition.

Plata also was believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Valladolid was relegated last season after three straight seasons in the top division.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-09 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests